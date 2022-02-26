Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €125.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($142.05) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PUM. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($130.68) price target on Puma in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($164.77) price objective on Puma in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($147.73) price objective on Puma in a report on Monday, January 24th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($125.00) price objective on Puma in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €120.00 ($136.36) price objective on Puma in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €114.66 ($130.29).

ETR PUM opened at €81.86 ($93.02) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52. Puma has a 52-week low of €80.32 ($91.27) and a 52-week high of €115.40 ($131.14). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €96.26 and its 200 day moving average price is €101.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.05.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

