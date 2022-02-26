Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €80.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($90.91) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HEN3 has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €84.00 ($95.45) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf set a €75.00 ($85.23) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($77.27) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($89.77) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($101.14) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €84.19 ($95.67).

Shares of HEN3 opened at €72.00 ($81.82) on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($117.05) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($147.33). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €73.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is €76.92.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

