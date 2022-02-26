JB Capital LLC Takes Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,573,000 after purchasing an additional 32,488 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $38,748,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,049,000 after buying an additional 120,060 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.7% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 56.8% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PM opened at $105.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $163.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.51. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.98 and a 1-year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.86.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

