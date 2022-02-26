JB Capital LLC Takes $448,000 Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AN. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,450,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,334,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.17.

Shares of AN opened at $112.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.92. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.23 and a 52 week high of $133.48.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment is comprised of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

