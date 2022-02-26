JB Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 8,968 Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYNH. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 71.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

SYNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.14.

Syneos Health stock opened at $80.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.76. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.53 and a 52 week high of $104.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 1.76.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Syneos Health news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $399,916.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $190,694.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,159 shares of company stock valued at $694,768 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.