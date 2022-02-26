JB Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 3,465 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,465 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,391 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128,693 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,225,000 after acquiring an additional 10,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 304,434 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $70,030,000 after acquiring an additional 137,955 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $246.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.40. The stock has a market cap of $156.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $256.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stephens raised their price target on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.33.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

