JB Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 2,847 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Cummins by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total value of $646,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CMI opened at $203.85 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.13 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The stock has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $222.54 and a 200-day moving average of $228.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

Cummins announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

CMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.62.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

