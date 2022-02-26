JB Capital LLC Invests $493,000 in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $91.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $118.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.87. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $47.85 and a 12-month high of $94.93.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.36%.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $10,442,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,189 shares of company stock worth $23,202,685 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COP. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.45.

About ConocoPhillips (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.