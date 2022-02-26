JB Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,428 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 27.5% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after purchasing an additional 768,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.09.

UNH opened at $475.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $447.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $329.85 and a 52 week high of $509.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $477.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $448.42.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.08%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia acquired 2,146 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $7,552,930. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

