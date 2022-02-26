Japan Airport Terminal (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY – Get Rating) were down 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.18 and last traded at $23.18. Approximately 1,440 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 2,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.32.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JTTRY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Japan Airport Terminal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Japan Airport Terminal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Japan Airport Terminal alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.94.

Japan Airport Terminal Co, Ltd. engages in the management and operation of airport passenger terminal buildings. It operates through the following segments: Facilities Management, Merchandise Sales, and Food and Beverages. The Facilities Management segment deals with passenger terminal management, real estate rental, parking lot operations, and passenger services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Airport Terminal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Airport Terminal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.