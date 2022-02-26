Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Purchased by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VNLA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 140.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000.

Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $49.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.47 and a 200 day moving average of $49.83. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.19 and a 12 month high of $50.33.

