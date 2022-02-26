Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 479,039 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,104,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479,039 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $80,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INVH. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 249.1% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,664,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,813,000 after purchasing an additional 24,734,553 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 160.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,114,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377,692 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,312,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 11.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,797,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 34.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,325,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $980,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INVH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.77.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $39.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.23 and a 200 day moving average of $41.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.43 and a 12-month high of $45.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.26). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $520.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.56%.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

