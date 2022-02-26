Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 222,868 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,688,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,868 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $72,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 38.2% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 884,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,915,000 after acquiring an additional 244,213 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 31.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 977,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,902,000 after acquiring an additional 233,700 shares during the last quarter. Jeneq Management LP increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 24.8% in the third quarter. Jeneq Management LP now owns 1,039,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,577,000 after acquiring an additional 206,854 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 11.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,000,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,799,000 after acquiring an additional 203,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 50.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 527,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,628,000 after buying an additional 177,800 shares during the last quarter.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, EVP Grady Summers sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $353,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $63,450.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,730 shares of company stock valued at $4,509,195 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAIL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. raised their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $40.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.01 and a 200-day moving average of $45.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.61 and a beta of 1.79. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $63.36.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

