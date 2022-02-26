Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,362,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,383,120 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $85,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 11.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 130,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 12,913 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $1,446,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 425.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 81,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 66,250 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,305,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,071,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 51.0% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 300,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,864,000 after acquiring an additional 101,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RPRX. Citigroup upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $38.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 10.88 and a quick ratio of 10.88. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.98. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $48.75.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 14.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 58.92%.

In other news, Director Henry A. Fernandez bought 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,218,425.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 109,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $4,400,904.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.