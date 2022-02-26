Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stock Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 442,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $70,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after buying an additional 182,112 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 585,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,492,000 after buying an additional 206,894 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total transaction of $86,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $228,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on IPG Photonics from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.33.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $138.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 7.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.21 and a 200 day moving average of $162.42. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.70 and a fifty-two week high of $241.43.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.63 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 10.10%. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

IPG Photonics Profile (Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.