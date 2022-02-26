Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stock Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,044,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,270 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $78,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EHC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Encompass Health by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Encompass Health by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Encompass Health by 265.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

EHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.22.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $67.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.36. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

