Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,980,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 654,114 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $76,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NCR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of NCR by 158.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,868,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $111,175,000 after buying an additional 1,759,600 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NCR by 13.9% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,243,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $241,988,000 after buying an additional 764,122 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NCR by 44.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,293,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $88,894,000 after buying an additional 701,973 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of NCR by 65.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,177,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,719,000 after buying an additional 465,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of NCR by 14.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,690,885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $104,299,000 after buying an additional 344,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NCR alerts:

Shares of NCR opened at $41.21 on Friday. NCR Co. has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -28.03 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $916,463.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

NCR Company Profile (Get Rating)

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.