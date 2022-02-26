Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 72,458 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 625,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 72,458 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $74,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 275.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 609.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $1,477,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD opened at $105.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.03. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.29 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.87.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.58. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXPD. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.78.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

