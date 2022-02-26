Janney Montgomery Scott Downgrades Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) to Neutral

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AGR. Mizuho downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Get Avangrid alerts:

AGR stock opened at $44.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.01. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.34. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $42.20 and a 52-week high of $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Avangrid’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Avangrid by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,697,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,898,000 after purchasing an additional 49,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,354,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,105,000 after buying an additional 2,374,803 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,738,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,617,000 after buying an additional 1,214,303 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 23.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,677,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,296,000 after buying an additional 313,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,302,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,500,000 after buying an additional 116,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

About Avangrid (Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.