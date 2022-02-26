Jane Street Group LLC Has $13.17 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK – Get Rating) by 519.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 139,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,700 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF worth $13,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 283.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 119,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,322,000 after purchasing an additional 88,434 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 28,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 20,612 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000.

TOK opened at $94.58 on Friday. iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF has a 1-year low of $83.30 and a 1-year high of $102.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.51.

