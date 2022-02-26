Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Price Target Lowered to C$42.00 at CIBC

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JWEL. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities upgraded Jamieson Wellness from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$40.86.

Shares of Jamieson Wellness stock opened at C$33.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70. Jamieson Wellness has a twelve month low of C$32.70 and a twelve month high of C$41.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Jamieson Wellness’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.65%.

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

