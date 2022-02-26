James Peyer Buys 15,000 Shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Stock

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) Director James Peyer purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

James Peyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 17th, James Peyer bought 4,949 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.17 per share, for a total transaction of $20,637.33.

On Thursday, February 10th, James Peyer bought 5,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.58 per share, for a total transaction of $22,900.00.

On Friday, February 4th, James Peyer bought 2,500 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $11,125.00.

On Friday, January 28th, James Peyer bought 8,900 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $37,558.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, James Peyer bought 29,900 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $138,138.00.

On Monday, January 24th, James Peyer bought 22,707 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $106,495.83.

On Thursday, January 20th, James Peyer bought 20,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $103,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, James Peyer purchased 10,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $50,800.00.

On Thursday, January 13th, James Peyer purchased 19,953 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $102,358.89.

On Tuesday, January 11th, James Peyer purchased 10,845 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $56,177.10.

Shares of SNSE stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average is $7.42. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $17.88.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNSE. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 363,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 30,766 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 23,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 387,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after buying an additional 63,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

