JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at BMO Capital Markets

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAKK opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.51. JAKKS Pacific has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $15.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.80. JAKKS Pacific had a positive return on equity of 83.08% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that JAKKS Pacific will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Berman sold 3,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $32,201.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Berman sold 7,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $65,726.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,575 shares of company stock valued at $580,551 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the second quarter worth $203,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the third quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

