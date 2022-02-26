Jackson Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 313,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,528 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.1% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $47,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 32.8% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $51.46 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $43.74 and a 52-week high of $56.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.39 and its 200 day moving average is $53.19.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

