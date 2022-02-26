Jackson Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.5% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,955,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 240.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,615,000 after acquiring an additional 56,753 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Divergent Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,318,000 after acquiring an additional 66,815 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period.

IVV stock opened at $439.61 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $373.26 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $455.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $454.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

