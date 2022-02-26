Jackson Wealth Management LLC Buys 420 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $763,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at $517,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stephens increased their target price on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.83.

Shares of STE stock opened at $237.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $232.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.57. The company has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 84.76 and a beta of 0.64. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $170.36 and a fifty-two week high of $248.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.42.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.43%.

In related news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total transaction of $442,683.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $7,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,491 shares of company stock worth $8,247,469. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

