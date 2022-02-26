Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JXN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jackson Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

JXN traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.20. 544,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,263. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.34. Jackson Financial has a 1-year low of $24.03 and a 1-year high of $47.76.

In related news, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $9,025,453.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Derek G. Kirkland acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.14 per share, with a total value of $247,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at $282,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

About Jackson Financial (Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.