Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.69.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.71 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $87.12 on Friday. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $77.13 and a 1-year high of $124.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.06. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

In other Jack in the Box news, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 593 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $54,022.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 327 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total value of $29,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,940 shares of company stock worth $255,228. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth about $106,700,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth about $47,866,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 32.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,759,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,289,000 after purchasing an additional 431,014 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth about $28,829,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 938,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,111,000 after purchasing an additional 292,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

