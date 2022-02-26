J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Insider Buys £150.45 in Stock

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Rating) insider Ben Whitley bought 17 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 885 ($12.04) per share, for a total transaction of £150.45 ($204.61).

Ben Whitley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Ben Whitley sold 1,000 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 906 ($12.32), for a total value of £9,060 ($12,321.50).

On Monday, December 20th, Ben Whitley bought 18 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 832 ($11.32) per share, with a total value of £149.76 ($203.67).

Shares of JDW opened at GBX 868 ($11.80) on Friday. J D Wetherspoon plc has a 1-year low of GBX 800.80 ($10.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,640.15 ($22.31). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 909.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 976.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 522.47. The firm has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a PE ratio of -5.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JDW shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($14.28) price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Monday, January 17th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.96) target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.60) target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

