IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Announces Earnings Results

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:ISEE traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,091,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,242. IVERIC bio has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $19.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.44.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

In other IVERIC bio news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 31,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $527,184.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 5,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $86,022.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,420 shares of company stock worth $2,011,398 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 25.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

About IVERIC bio (Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.