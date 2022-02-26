IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Announces Earnings Results

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share.
NASDAQ:ISEE traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,091,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,242. IVERIC bio has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $19.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.44.
In other IVERIC bio news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 31,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $527,184.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 5,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $86,022.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,420 shares of company stock worth $2,011,398 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.
About IVERIC bio (Get Rating)
IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IVERIC bio (ISEE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.