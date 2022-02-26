iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 12,899 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 71,505 shares.The stock last traded at $192.96 and had previously closed at $199.62.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.09.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 13,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

