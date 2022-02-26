iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (BATS:ITA)

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 3,518 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 4,654% compared to the average daily volume of 74 call options.

Shares of ITA opened at $107.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.90 and a 200 day moving average of $104.54. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,236,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,398,000 after acquiring an additional 15,362 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18,889.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,094,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,999 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,695,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 174,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,162,000 after purchasing an additional 15,083 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

