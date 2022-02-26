iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $187.68

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $187.68 and last traded at $189.17, with a volume of 727951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $192.98.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 6,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. Options Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,801,000. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,900,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

