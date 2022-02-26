iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,395.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter.

INDA stock opened at $44.10 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.55.

