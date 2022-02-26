iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 533,995 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 4,882,940 shares.The stock last traded at $28.55 and had previously closed at $29.99.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWG. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 209.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 80.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

