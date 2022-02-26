iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 496,922 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 2,549,528 shares.The stock last traded at $18.57 and had previously closed at $19.95.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.32.
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.
About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.
