iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 496,922 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 2,549,528 shares.The stock last traded at $18.57 and had previously closed at $19.95.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.32.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000.

About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

