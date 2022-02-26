iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTF) Trading Up 0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTF – Get Rating) shares were up 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.78 and last traded at $24.78. Approximately 5,342 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 56,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.78.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.39.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (IBTF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.