iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Shares Sold by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,211,000 after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 187.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 548,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,416,000 after acquiring an additional 357,613 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IPAC opened at $61.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.26. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $58.76 and a 12 month high of $70.41.

