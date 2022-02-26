iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund (NYSEARCA:AOM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $42.34

iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund (NYSEARCA:AOM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.34 and last traded at $42.40, with a volume of 22 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.78.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.03.

Get iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.