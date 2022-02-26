Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Raised to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $52.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $49.00.

NYSE IRM opened at $48.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. Iron Mountain has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $53.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.86.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 159.36%.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 23,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $1,202,875.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $1,688,097.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,600,071. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRM. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 5.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

