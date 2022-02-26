Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.17.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IRDM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Sidoti raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of IRDM stock traded up $1.06 on Monday, hitting $39.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,069,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,400. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.43 and its 200-day moving average is $40.02. Iridium Communications has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.95.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $155.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 413,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,516,000 after acquiring an additional 14,254 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the second quarter worth about $237,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 99.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,864,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,579,000 after acquiring an additional 929,173 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,900,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,997,000 after buying an additional 164,205 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

