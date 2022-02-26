iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Announces Earnings Results

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.27 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 33.35% and a negative net margin of 31.40%. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. iRhythm Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

IRTC stock traded up $5.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.18. The stock had a trading volume of 304,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.42. iRhythm Technologies has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $163.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -38.02 and a beta of 1.15.

IRTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. initiated coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.92.

In related news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 4,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $556,916.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider David A. Vort sold 2,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $344,216.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,100 shares of company stock worth $1,221,999 over the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 89.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,783,000 after purchasing an additional 105,154 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 420.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 172.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

