IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 41,709 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $16,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 72.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 53.3% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 21.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQV opened at $233.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.44. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.13 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $251.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. IQVIA had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IQV. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on IQVIA from $282.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.33.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

