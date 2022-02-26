Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.85

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.85 and last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 943 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.94.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0521 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VGM. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the third quarter worth $31,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 63.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the second quarter worth $142,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

