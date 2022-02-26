Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.85

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.85 and last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 943 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.94.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.53.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0521 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%.
About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)
Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (VGM)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.