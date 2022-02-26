Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Holdings Increased by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,118 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 97,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 103,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.78. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

