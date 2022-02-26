Invesco Ltd. Reduces Position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 482,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,036 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Camtek were worth $19,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 6.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 21,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Camtek by 21.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,226,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,681,000 after purchasing an additional 220,487 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Camtek by 47.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 16,477 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Camtek by 11.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 366,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,132,000 after purchasing an additional 38,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

CAMT opened at $33.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Camtek Ltd. has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $49.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.69. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.56.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Camtek had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $74.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Camtek’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

CAMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Camtek presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

