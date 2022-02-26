Invesco Ltd. Has $22.02 Million Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 916,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,838 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $22,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,587,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $10,925,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 151.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,276,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,647,000 after buying an additional 225,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLTR. Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of -42.48 and a beta of 6.21. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.79.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 189,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $3,976,007.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 79,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $890,511.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 563,951 shares of company stock valued at $8,688,235 over the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

