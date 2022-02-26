Invesco Ltd. Has $20.98 Million Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 86.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 700,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,401,140 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $20,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 110,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 29,708 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 288,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,475,000 after acquiring an additional 64,614 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,078,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,133,000 after acquiring an additional 102,310 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

NYSE:OHI opened at $28.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.49.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $214.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.47 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.42%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 141.05%.

OHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile (Get Rating)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.