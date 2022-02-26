Invesco Ltd. Has $20.09 Million Stock Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 764,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,326 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $20,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LI. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 16.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LI. Macquarie began coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

NASDAQ:LI opened at $27.89 on Friday. Li Auto Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.98 and a twelve month high of $37.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.71. The company has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -348.63 and a beta of 2.20.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 209.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Profile (Get Rating)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.