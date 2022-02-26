Invesco Ltd. Grows Position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) by 423.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 344,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278,977 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $21,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MEG. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.06.

In other news, Director Janet Risi Field acquired 7,275 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.71 per share, for a total transaction of $499,865.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Allan Dicks sold 32,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $2,371,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEG stock opened at $44.63 on Friday. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.70 and a 52-week high of $80.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.27.

About Montrose Environmental Group (Get Rating)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

